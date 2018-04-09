'The Flash' Producer Greg Berlanti to Receive International Emmy Founders Award

He is best known for his superhero series, including The CW's 'Arrow,' 'The Flash' and 'Supergirl.'

Producer Greg Berlanti, whose credits include The CW's hit superhero series Arrow and The Flash, will be honored with this year's International Emmy Founders Award.

Berlanti, who holds the record for most shows on U.S television networks at the same time (with 11), will receive the award at the International Emmy gala Nov. 19 in New York.

In addition to Flash and Arrow, Berlanti executive produced DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Riverdale and Black Lightning for The CW and was an executive producer on NBC's Blindspot.



Through his Berlanti Productions banner he is working on several series, including Lifetime’s straight-to-series thriller You; ABC’s new series Deception; and the as-yet-untitled Sabrina series for Netflix, based on the original hit show about a teenage witch.

“Greg Berlanti is a renaissance producer whose shows and characters have the unique power to strike a chord with global audiences across all genres and demographics,” said Academy president and CEO Bruce L. Paisner. “We look forward to honoring his remarkable body of work with our Founders Award.”

Saying he was “humbled and honored” to be recognized, Berlanti added it was “incredibly rewarding” to know that “our shows are reaching a global audience.... I endeavor to continue to be a part of meaningful and entertaining content that resonates with a worldwide fan base.”



