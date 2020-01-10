'Fleabag' Director Harry Bradbeer, Jack Thorne Tackling 'Seance on a Wet Afternoon' (Exclusive)

Legendary, which worked with the duo on 'Enola Holmes,' is behind the adaptation of Mark McShane’s acclaimed 1961 suspense novel.

After working together on Legendary Entertainment's upcoming Millie Bobby Brown-starrer Enola Holmes, Harry Bradbeer and Jack Thorne will reteam for Seance on a Wet Afternoon.

Bradbeer, who earned an Emmy and Golden Globe for his directing work on the second season of Fleabag, will helm the feature from a script by Thorne based on Mark McShane’s acclaimed 1961 suspense novel of the same name.

The story will follow a medium who convinces her husband to kidnap a child so she can help the police solve the crime and achieve renown for her abilities. When her true intentions come to light, however, her husband realizes the plan threatens to consume them both. The novel was previously adapted as a film in 1964 starring Richard Attenborough and Kim Stanley, who each earned BAFTA nominations for their performances.

Legendary acquired the rights to McShane's novel, with Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes overseeing for the company. Emma Forbes and Michael Attenborough will produce.

Bradbeer directed the first and second seasons of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's critically acclaimed Amazon series, and also directed the multihyphenate's BBC America series Killing Eve. His other credits include the pilot for Ramy Youssef's series, Ramy.

Thorne, who wrote stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, has screen credits that include the BBC and HBO series adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials, as well as Lionsgate feature Wonder and Amazon movie The Aeronauts.

Bradbeer is repped by UTA and the U.K.'s United Agents; Thorne is repped by UTA.