'Fleabag' Breakout Andrew Scott Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

CAA has wooed Andrew Scott, Fleabag's "hot priest," away from ICM Partners, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The Irish actor is enjoying a breakout year after the internet dubbed him "hot priest" thanks to his stint on season two of Amazon and BBC's comedy-drama Fleabag. He also earned critical praise for anchoring the "Smithereens" episode from the latest season of Netflix's Black Mirror, in a performance that THR critic Tim Goodman called "exceptional … selling every part of [the character's] emotional state."

Scott was previously best known as Sherlock Holmes' classic villain Moriarty on the BBC's Sherlock, a manic and sinister turn that earned him the BAFTA for best supporting actor in 2012. Two years later, he won the British Independent Film Award for best supporting actor for his work in the historic dramedy Pride. His other credits include Spectre, where he played the new intelligence head with a secret agenda, and the courtroom drama Denial, where he played a lawyer helping Rachel Weisz in her case against a Holocaust denier.

The experienced theater actor won an Olivier Award for outstanding achievement in an affiliate theatre in 2005 for A Girl in a Car With a Man, then was nominated for the big prize, best actor in a play, last year for his take on Hamlet on the West End.

He currently can be seen there entertaining live audiences as the star of Noel Coward's Present Laughter, which THR's critic Demetrios Matheou raved as an apotheosis of the actor's career so far: "Scott brings a great deal of his acting arsenal to the table: the cute vulnerability of Fleabag's Sexy Priest, the dark-browed malevolence of his Moriarty on Sherlock, the dangerous charisma of his rock star — a man also wrestling with fame — from the play Birdland. And there's even something of the hammy splendor from Hamlet… But most of all, Scott simply gives Coward's language the most fulsome, zesty, haughty champagne fizz. There isn't a single line left flat. And the delivery is matched by physicality."

Those who can't make it to the Old Vic in London can catch Scott soon on the big screen in Sam Mendes' World War I drama 1917, which Universal will release in limited theaters on Christmas Day and wide on Jan. 10, and on smaller screens on Amazon's anthology Modern Love, based on the popular New York Times column.

Scott continues to be repped by Lindy King at the U.K.'s United Agents.