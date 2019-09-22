Emmys: 'Fleabag' Wins Best Comedy Series Over 'Veep,' 'Maisel'

The Amazon gem beat out the HBO Emmy darling and last year's winner in the coveted category.

"Fleabag says thanks."

Fleabag took home the Emmy for best comedy series on Sunday, upsetting Emmy darling Veep and 2018 winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for the night's coveted comedy award.

"Well, this is just getting ridiculous!" proclaimed an excited Phoebe Waller-Bridge when she took the stage for the third time of the night to accept the surprise nod. She previously picked up the comedy trophies for best actress and best writing — marking a trio of first-ever Emmy wins for the star-creator. "Fleabag started as a one-woman show at a festival in 2014 and the journey has been absolutely mental. To get here, I just want to say a huge 'thank you' to everyone who has been involved."

Waller-Bridge, who created and stars in the BBC and Amazon Prime comedy, said the TV adaptation began with "two jokes over a pint." Explaining that the trophy is also wrapped up in the first season, Waller-Bridge credited her co-star Andrew Scott, who played the show's "hot priest" in season two, for the series buzz.

"Season two would not have exploded in the way that it did had it not been for Andrew Scott who came into your Fleabag world like whirlwind and gave a performance of such depth and complexity that just elevated the whole thing," she said.

This is the first win in the category for Fleabag, a razor-sharp comedy starring Waller-Bridge as the nameless protagonist known as "Fleabag." The series universally charmed critics and the British auteur has said season two is the end of Fleabag. (Though Fleabag, among other series ending shows, was not included in the TV Academy's tribute to final seasons.)

Fleabag emerged as winner in a hotly contested category, beating out Barry (HBO), The Good Place (NBC), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), Russian Doll (Netflix), Schitt's Creek (Pop) and Veep (HBO).

Going into the night, critics including The Hollywood's Reporter's awards editor Scott Feinberg predicted the The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — which saw Amazon launching a massive awards campaign — would edge out the Veep, which wrapped with its seventh and final season earlier this year and was the favored winner, having won for every year the beloved HBO comedy has been eligible. In May, the Julia Louis-Dreyfus-starrer ended with a critically praised series finale to cap off a storied run. (Amazon's Maisel campaign paid off when it came to charming voters for nominations: Maisel entered the night with a comedy-high of 20 nominations versus Veep's nine.)

Earlier in the night, the TV Academy paid tribute to the cast of Veep, led by Louis-Dreyfus, who lost the best comedy actress award she has consecutively won to Waller-Bridge in a surprising moment. The actress who plays Selina Meyer was poised to set a new record for overall acting wins had she taken home the trophy.

Veep was on hiatus before returning for its final season. (The series delayed production when Louis-Dreyfus underwent treatment for breast cancer.) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won the category last year.

Fleabag becomes the second-ever comedy series win for Amazon, following Maisel's win, which marked the first-ever win for a streaming show in the category.

Next up for Waller-Bridge, who is also the creator of the Emmy-nominated BBC drama Killing Eve (Jodie Comer won the drama best actress trophy), she has Bond 25, where she was brought in for a script rewrite on the anticipated James Bond film; HBO's Run, where she exec produces and have a recurring role; and a feature she's writing with the intent to direct.

The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The hostless show aired on Fox. Head here for a list of winners.