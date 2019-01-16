'The Florida Project' Star Brooklynn Prince Makes Her Directorial Debut

“Today my journey as a director begins,” the 8-year-old wrote Jan. 3 on Instagram.

Brooklynn Prince is growing up so fast.

“Today my journey as a director begins,” the Florida Project star, 8, wrote Jan. 3 on Instagram. Prince is making her helming debut with Colours, one of a trio of vertically shot short films financed by Curated by Facebook, a multi-surface channel launched last June to highlight “what’s happening at the intersection of technology, creativity and community,” says Facebook global creative director Andrew Keller.

“We were blown away by her passion and vision,” says Instagram global creative director Kay Hsu of Prince, who wrapped Jan. 6, while DJ Steve Aoki and Mid90s co-producer Mikey Alfred are now in production on the other two Curated Originals.

The shorts are expected to debut in February on Curated by’s Facebook and Instagram channels, and a source close to Prince says this is just the beginning for her career in front of and behind the camera. The pint-sized actress will next be seen in Amblin’s Henry James horror adaptation The Turning, and the source says she will reunite with its producer Scott Bernstein on a full-length feature directorial project in the works.

This story first appeared in the Jan. 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.