Focus Features Dates 'Kajillionaire' Release for June, 'Come Play' for July

The studio on Tuesday announced summer release dates for its upcoming slate.

Miranda July's heist comedy Kajillionaire will be released in theaters in June, while the upcoming horror pic Come Play will hit the big screen in July, Focus Features said Tuesday.

Kajillionaire, which debuted in January at the Sundance Film Festival and stars Evan Rachel Wood, Debra Winger, Richard Jenkins and Gina Rodriguez, is set to open June 19 in North America. Plan B's Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner produced the film alongside Youree Henley, while Brad Pitt and Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Jillian Longnecker executive produced.

Directed by Jacob Chase, Come Play (previously called Larry) stars Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr. and Marriage Story breakout Azhy Robertson and is slated to be released July 24 domestically. Amblin Partners produced the film, alongside Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona.