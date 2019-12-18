Focus Features Reteams With Paul Thomas Anderson for 1970s High School Movie

The untitled film is centered on a student who is also a successful child actor.

Having partnered on the director's last film, Phantom Thread, Focus Features is reteaming with Paul Thomas Anderson on his latest project.

The untitled film will be set in 1970s Los Angeles and will be centered on a high school student who is also a successful child actor.

Anderson will write, direct and produce the project through his Ghoulardi Film Company banner. JoAnne Sellar and Daniel Lupi will also produce.

"There is simply no other filmmaker like Paul Thomas Anderson. He is a true original who consistently mesmerizes fans with unparalleled vision and storytelling. We are beyond thrilled to be teaming up once again with Paul, JoAnne and Daniel,” said Focus chairman Peter Kujawski.

Focus Features will distribute domestically, and Universal Pictures International will handle foreign distribution.

Phantom Thread earned six Oscar nominations, including best picture and director, as well as $47.7 million at the global box office.