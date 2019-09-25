Food Network Partners With Amazon for Interactive OTT Cooking Platform 'Kitchen'

The Discover-owned network is partnering with Amazon devices for live cooking classes.

Food Network is getting into OTT, with a bit of a twist. The lifestyles network is launching Food Network Kitchen in October, part streaming network and part master class tutorial.

The new effort, partnering with Amazon devices, will feature 25 weekly live cooking classes and more than 800 hours of on-demand cooking classes and will also integrate grocery shopping and culinary equipment delivery. Food Network Kitchen will launch in late October in the U.S. and will also be available across iOS and Android devices, while additional platforms and devices will roll out in 2020.

Live cooking classes are the focal point of the launch, a first for the brand, and Food talent already on board includes Bobby Flay, Rachael Ray, Giada De Laurentiis, Guy Fieri, Alton Brown, Ina Garten, Andrew Zimmern, Ree Drummond, Daniel Boulud, Valerie Bertinelli, Sunny Anderson, Jonathan Waxman, Molly Yeh, Nancy Silverton and J.J. Johnson.

Select portions of the service will be available for free, but a premium version is available for $6.99 a month or $59.99 a year.

Aiding the service is Discovery's recent acquisition of cooking app Prana — which will bolster the library with a selection of 3,000 step-by-step videos from Michelin-star chefs, James Beard award-winners, best-selling cookbook authors and restaurateurs.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Discovery to bring the new Food Network Kitchen content to Echo Show, Fire Tablets and Fire TV," said Amazon Devices and Services senior vp Dave Limp. "We hope the combination of Food Network’s world-class cooking content and the simplicity of Alexa inspires and delights customers throughout every part of their cooking journey — whether they’re a seasoned cook or just starting out. We look forward to hearing customers’ feedback on this experience and continuing to expand the offerings over time.”

