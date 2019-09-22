Food Network's Carl Ruiz Dies at 44

The chef appeared on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' among the shows hosted by friend Guy Fieri.

Food Network personality chef Carl Ruiz has died, according to multiple reports. He was 44.

The official cause of death is unclear.

Ruiz appeared on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, among the shows hosted by friend Guy Fieri.

"I’m heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone," Fieri said via Twitter. "I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family. His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef."

Ruiz's New York City restaurant La Cubana also released a statement.

"On behalf of the La Cubana family, with heavy hearts, we are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Executive Chef Carl Ruiz," the statement on Instagram reads. "No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother."

Social media personality and friend Matt Farah also shared a lengthy post.