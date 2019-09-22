TV Food Network's Carl Ruiz Dies at 44 3:13 PM PDT 9/22/2019 by Ryan Parker FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME The chef appeared on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' among the shows hosted by friend Guy Fieri. Food Network personality chef Carl Ruiz has died, according to multiple reports. He was 44. The official cause of death is unclear. Ruiz appeared on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, among the shows hosted by friend Guy Fieri. "I’m heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone," Fieri said via Twitter. "I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family. His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef." Ruiz's New York City restaurant La Cubana also released a statement. "On behalf of the La Cubana family, with heavy hearts, we are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Executive Chef Carl Ruiz," the statement on Instagram reads. "No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother." Social media personality and friend Matt Farah also shared a lengthy post. View this post on Instagram I was waiting to respect the privacy of his family and close friends, but since I’m starting to get messages, I guess it’s out, and sadly true. We lost Carl @saborchef last night; he passed peacefully in his sleep of a suspected heart attack at just 44 years old. I’m absolutely gutted. Though I only knew Carl for 2 short years, he was my consigliere, my sounding board, my “am I crazy?” Test, and a ride or die friend. Carl was down for anything, at any time. Every single time we hung out, three things happened: Carl taught me something unbelievably interesting, Carl introduced me to someone very interesting, and Carl made me laugh my fucking face off. At our wedding, he was basically a character from Wedding Crashers, but invited. He was a goddamn rock star. He was on my porch when the Countach came across my phone. He said “if you don’t buy that fucking car im going to throw you off this roof” The idea I can’t bounce a watch purchase, a recipe, or a funny tweet off him ever again hasn’t really set in, but let’s just say life feels a lot more gray today. He was too prophetic for his own good - Carl was never going to grow old and invalid, he was full throttle every day and no one was gonna tell him otherwise. I just wish I had some more time to laugh with my friend. “Every gambler knows, the secret to surviving, is knowin what to throw away; knowin what to keep. Cuz every hand’s a winner, and every hand’s a loser, and the best you can hope for is to die in your sleep.” A post shared by Matt Farah (@thesmokingtire) on Sep 22, 2019 at 7:03am PDT FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Ryan Parker ryan.parker@thr.com theryanparker