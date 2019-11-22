'Ford v Ferrari' Producer Peter Chernin on Projects Worth Fighting For: "You Have to Bet On Your Own Gut"

Charlize Theron, Peter Chernin, David Heyman, Dan Lin, Debra Martin Chase and Emma Tillinger Koskoff joined for the annual Oscar Producer Roundtable.

Ford v Ferrari producer Peter Chernin told the Producer Roundtable his film took "about 15 years in development," noting that at one point Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt were attached. The film went on to star Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

Chernin is known for his work Hidden Figures, along Rise of the Planet of the Apes, The Heat, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Spy, The Greatest Showman and series like New Girl and Apple TV+'s new series See, to name a few.

"Ultimately, you have to bet on your own gut on these things," Chernin told the roundtable on how to know what makes a great film, or what projects are worth fighting for. "I'm not an alien, I'm a human. I'm emotional. I want to laugh, I want to cry, I want to be moved by things, and take a sense of responsibility. I believe that this is a responsible telling of this story."

"I always used to say that these jobs are wildly subjective with one exception: you know your own thoughts and feelings remarkably well," Chernin continued. "Your own gut is the one thing you know objectively, and you should listen to it and bet on it."

The full Producer Roundtable is set to air Jan. 26 on SundanceTV. Heyman appears on the roundtable panel with Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Dan Lin (The Two Popes), Peter Chernin (Ford v Ferrari), Emma Tillinger Koskoff (Joker, The Irishman) and Debra Martin Chase (Harriet). Follow all the Oscar-season roundtables at THR.com/Roundtables.