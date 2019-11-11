Matt Damon Drove 200MPH With Mario Andretti to Prep for 'Ford v Ferrari'

"You have to feel it to understand" what it's like traveling at that speed, the actor said during an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'

Matt Damon visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday to discuss his upcoming movie, Ford v Ferrari, which follows the real-life story of Carrolll Hall Shelby and Ken Miles as they build a car in hopes of winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a daylong race.

"It's about their friendship and this crazy thing they tried to do in beating Ferrari in 1966," Damon said.

Though the sport has gotten safer, the actor said it was extremely dangerous in the 1960s, when the film takes place. Specifically, the weakest part of the car were the brakes.

"So, these guys would be going 230 miles an hour … not knowing if they could stop," he said.

Despite the risks, Damon said when he and co-star Christian Bale went to the Indy500, they were presented with the opportunity to ride along with race car legend Mario Andretti — and the Ford v Ferrari star couldn't refuse.

"I was like, 'Yep, absolutely,'" Damon said.

The actor said Andretti routinely takes people on fast drives, as it's the the only way to convey the thrill of the sport, something Damon said director James Mangold tried to express in their film.

"You have to feel it to understand," he said. "And I think in [Ford v Ferrari], we try to give you that feeling … to feel like you are in those cars going that speed."

After he gushed about how much fun he had driving with Andretti, DeGeneres had a proposition for Damon.

"What if it was me [driving]?"

"No," the actor responded instantly. "I wouldn’t do it with anyone else."

Finally, after DeGeneres haggled with Damon about the speed she’d drive at, lowering it from 200 to 130 miles per hour, the actor accepted her offer.

"That’s a deal," Damon said, "I will see you in Indianapolis, my friend."

"I will see you there," DeGeneres responded.

Afterward, the talk show host put Damon's driving skills to the test, by making him maneuver a golf cart through an obstacle course — but Damon had to wear a sumo suit while doing so.

Though the actor struggled to get through, he made it in time and received a prize — a check for $50,000 to support water.org.