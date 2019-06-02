'Ford v. Ferrari' Trailer: Matt Damon, Christian Bale Team Up to Design Race Car

Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Josh Lucas, Tracy Letts, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone and Ray McKinnon also star in the James Mangold film.

The first trailer for Ford v. Ferrari debuted during Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

The action biographical drama tells the story of a determined team of American engineers and designers led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and his British driver, Ken Miles (Christian Bale). The team members are dispatched by Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) with the mission of building an entirely new race car from scratch with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship.

Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone and Ray McKinnon round out the cast. James Mangold directed, while Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, Jason Keller and Mangold penned the script.

Ford v. Ferrari will be in theaters on Nov. 15. Watch the full trailer for the 20th Century Fox film below.