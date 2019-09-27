Forest Whitaker Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $4.3 Million

The Oscar-winner originally purchased the two-home compound in 2003 for $1.5 million.

Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, who is set to star in the Epix’s Godfather of Harlem is selling his Hollywood Hills home for $4.3 million.

The gated compound includes two homes that sit on a 1.6-acre lot atop Beckman Road. The main house is 5,641 square feet and includes a main living room punctuated with a grand double staircase.

Off the living room are a family and dining rooms with hardwood floors throughout. French doors open onto wraparound balconies and outdoor terraces while the upstairs features a master suite, a walk-in closet, spa tub and separate shower. There are a total of five bedrooms in the main house.

The second home has its own unique address at 3042 Munro Circle and offers its own private entrance and driveway. It’s is comprised of a 3-story floorplan and has five more bedrooms, six bathrooms with an open living, dining, kitchen area and a wood burning fireplace.

Whitaker purchased the home in 2003 for $1.5 million. Michael Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates has the listing.