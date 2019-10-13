'Fortnite' Intentionally Goes Dark Following Live In-Game Event

Epic Games' battle royale shooter, which boasts 250 million active players, is currently unavailable as a result of "The End" event, wrapping up its 10th season of content.

On Sunday, Epic Games’ blockbuster battle royale shooter Fortnite went dark — intentionally.

Epic had teased "The End" as in-game event to wrap up the game's tenth season of content. Fans, however, did not expect such a literal interpretation as the event saw the destruction of Fortnite's island map and the game shutting down following the cataclysmic happenings on Sunday afternoon.

The game, which boasts more than 250 million active players and made $2.4 billion in revenue last year, is currently unavailable to play. Fortnite's official Twitter page is also broadcasting a live feed of a dark sky in-game showing a black hole which has over 87,000 viewers. All other tweets from the account have been deleted.

Fortnite Season XI is set to debut this week, with The End most likely serving as a promotional tease for the upcoming content.

A request for comment from Epic Games was not immediately returned.