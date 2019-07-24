'Fortnite' Streamer Dennis "Cloakzy" Lepore Signs With Loaded Management Firm (Exclusive)

The streamer joins fellow clients Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Ben "DrLupo" Lupo at the e-sports and game-streaming firm.

Competitive Fortnite streamer Dennis “Cloakzy” Lepore has inked a deal with Loaded, the management firm that also represents high-profile gaming personalities such as Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Ben "DrLupo" Lupo.

Under the new agreement, Loaded will manage Lepore's digital distribution, merchandise deals, brand partnerships, endorsements, personal appearances and more.

"I am excited to be managed by Loaded. They have continued to set the bar as one of the top management firms in the game. I can't wait to see where this will take me," Lepore said.

Lepore is one of the top competitive Fortnite players, having won a number of tournaments alongside his partner Turner "Tfue" Tenney, who currently has the third most subscribers of any streamer on Twitch. Lepore boasts over 3.2 million followers across his social platforms and has collaborated with popular streamers such as Ninja and DrLupo.

“Cloakzy is one of the most exciting and dynamic talents in the competitive gaming scene and we are thrilled to welcome him to our roster,” said Loaded founder and CEO Brandon Freytag. “The addition marks another exciting step for Loaded as we continue to uncover new ways for brands, publishers, and advertisers to engage with audiences through today’s top talent.”

Loaded, based in Los Angeles, is an e-sports and game-streaming management firm that merged with newly founded technology company Popdog last December alongside Catalyst Sports & Media and analytics platform NoScope.