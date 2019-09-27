'Fortnite' Streamer Nick Kolcheff Signs Multiyear Deal With Twitch

Kolcheff is known for competing in tournaments on a console controller instead of using the typical mouse or keyboard.

Competitive gamer and esports content creator Nick — known as "NICKMERCS" — Kolcheff has signed a multi-year deal to continue streaming Fortnite and other games exclusively on Twitch.

This announcement coincides with the start of TwitchCon in San Diego, an annual celebration for the gaming community, in which Kolcheff is attending.

"I’ve been streaming on Twitch since 2011, when it was called Justin.TV.," said Kolcheff in a statement. "It is very special for me to see the service expand and evolve into what it is now, while I’ve grown my community as well. I’m passionate about competing in traditional sports and gaming, so working directly with Twitch has been amazing. I’m thankful to have the opportunity to watch games with my followers and play alongside professional athletes at various events."

Since Kolcheff started his professional gaming career, he has gained over three million followers on his Twitch channel and well over a million on Youtube. Earlier this year, he signed with leading esports organization FaZe Clan, after previously working with 100 Thieves. He is also a client of United Talent Agency.

