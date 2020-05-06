'Fortnite' Tops 350 Million Registered Players

The free-to-play battle royale shooter has also racked up more than 3.2 billion hours played over the month of April.

Epic Games' free-to-play battle royale shooter Fortnite has proven itself to be a leading media platform, surpassing more than 350 million registered players since its initial launch in 2017.

Epic revealed the new player count on Wednesday morning, two weeks after an in-game concert by hip hop artist Travis Scott drew more than 12 million concurrent attendees. To celebrate the milestone, Epic will host the Fortnite Party Royale Premiere this Friday at 6 p.m. PT, an in-game event featuring artists Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5, who will perform consecutive live sets for players logged into the game.

Players who attend the Party Royale event will also receive new in-game content for their character that will react to the music.

Fortnite has shown increased interest in collaboration with other media recently. Last year, Lucasfilm and J.J. Abrams introduced Star Wars-themed content to Fortnite ahead of the launch of The Rise of Skywalker in theaters, while in February 2019 DJ Marshmello hosted a concert in-game which drew more than 10 million concurrent players.

Along with the impressive number of players, Epic Games also boasted more than 3.2 billion total hours played in Fortnite in April.

To put Fortnite's considerable user base into context, streamers such as Hulu, Disney+ and Netflix (whose CEO Reed Hastings listed Fortnite as his service's main competitor last year) have subscriber counts of just over 30 million, 50 million and 182 million respectively.