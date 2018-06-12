Forward Artists Agency Opens New York Office

The stylist agency of Rob & Mariel, Micaela Erlanger and Pati Dubroff is going bicoastal.

Welcome to New York.

Beauty agency Forward Artists announced Tuesday it will open a New York office, four years after its founding.

Forward Artists represents talent in hair, makeup and wardrobe, including Rob & Mariel (wardrobe stylists for Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani), Micaela Erlanger (wardrobe stylist for Lupita Nyong’o, Jared Leto and Meryl Streep), Pati Dubroff (makeup artist for Gwyneth Paltrow, Miley Cyrus), Melanie Inglessis (makeup artist for Rose Byrne, Natalie Portman), Giannandrea (hair stylist for Megan Fox, Reese Witherspoon) and John D (hair stylist for Amy Adams, Bella Thorne).

“Having a permanent footprint in New York City is the natural progression for the future of Forward Artists," says co-founder Spencer Spaulding in a statement. “There are numerous emerging and established New York based artists that are craving something new in terms of how agencies are serving creative talent.”

Leela Veeravalli (formerly of The Wall Group) will manage the New York office, welcoming new clients— including makeup artists Georgi Sandev, Nina Park, Sarah Tanno and Yumi Mori.

WireImage co-founder Jeff Vespa founded Forward Artists in 2014 with Spaulding, a hair and makeup agent. The Los Angeles office is located on Hollywood Boulevard. Forward Artists' clients have ranked in The Hollywood Reporter's 25 Most Powerful Stylists previously, with Rob & Mariel's "endless supply of showstoppers" and the "mastermind behind Streep's looks," Erlanger (who just won the ACE award for Style Influencer on Monday).

"I am proud to be part of an agency that truly values the artist and agent relationship by fostering the communication needs of both," Dubroff says in a statement. “A bicoastal presence will open exciting new doors for growth and collaboration with New York artists and clients.”