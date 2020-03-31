Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger Hospitalized Due to Coronavirus

After testing positive for COVID-19, the Grammy-winning musician is on "a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery," his family tells The Hollywood Reporter.

Adam Schlesinger, co-founder of the 2000s pop-rock band Fountains of Wayne, has been hospitalized after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Though previous reports stated Schlesinger was in a medically induced coma, his family clarified the state of his health in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family," the statement read. "Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He’s on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery."

The statement continued, "He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support."

The 52-year-old musician — who, in addition to Fountains of Wayne, also co-founded the bands Ivy and Tinted Windows — joins a growing list of notable names who have been infected with the coronavirus, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, among others.

While Schlesinger's band Fountains of Wayne is best known for their 2003 hit "Stacey's Mom," he has also had success as a producer across film, television and theater. He won a Grammy in 2010 as a producer for Stephen Colbert's comedy album A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!; and has also received Emmy and Oscar nominations for his work on the CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and the 1996 Hanks-starrer That Thing You Do!, respectively.