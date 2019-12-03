Fox, Amazon Ink Video Delivery Deal

Amazon Web Services will deliver Fox News, Fox Sports and entertainment programming to pay-TV customers, local stations, and streaming apps in the multi-year deal.

Sean Hannity’s primetime show on Fox News will soon be brought to your TV by Amazon.

Fox Corp. and Amazon have signed a multi-year deal that will see the tech giant’s Amazon Web Services division deliver Fox’s video to linear and streaming services.

Fox and AWS will create a cloud-based media production and delivery platform that will deliver live news, sports and entertainment content to Fox’s multichannel video provider partners, affiliate stations, and streaming apps. The companies say that it is the first time that a single platform will be used to deliver both traditional broadcast and direct-to-consumer streaming services.

In other words, Fox is turning to Amazon’s cloud capabilities to deliver Thursday Night Football, Fox News, and Fox broadcast programming to its tens of millions of pay-TV customers, and to its 200-plus affiliate stations.

Terms of the deal, which was announced at Amazon Web Services’ re:Invent conference in Las Vegas Tuesday, were not disclosed.

In addition to video delivery, AWS technology will be used to enhance Fox’s video workflows, including video editing, graphics, and storage. It will also underpin Fox’s production facilities in Tempe, Los Angeles, New York, and Charlotte.

Fox will also be one of the first customers for AWS Local Zone, a new product that places key cloud computing hardware physically close to customers to enable even faster applications. The first AWS Local Zone will be in Los Angeles, and Amazon says that Netflix has also signed on as one of the first customers for the service.