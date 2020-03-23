Fox Business Anchor Liz Claman Quarantined Amid Possible Coronavirus Contact

Hosts Lou Dobbs and Charles Payne have also been isolated after two business network employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Fox Business Network anchor Liz Claman, who normally hosts a show at 3 p.m., is temporarily off the air and in quarantine after a member of her team tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Claman, however, beamed into her show — The Claman Countdown — from her home on Monday.

"She is fine," fill-in anchor Cheryl Casone said. "She is one of the finest, healthiest people I know. This is all out of an abundance of caution."

In a brief appearance on Monday, Claman told viewers that she is six days from returning to the air, based on the amount of time that has transpired since she last encountered the infected employee. "I miss you guys," she said.

On Friday night, anchor David Asman replaced Lou Dobbs after a member of Dobbs' team also tested positive. "We fully support that employee 100 percent, who we all wish a speedy recovery," Asman said. "Lou feels well, he has no symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution, he and his team are taking the necessary precautions.”

Fox Business anchor Charles Payne, who normally hosts Making Money, is also off the air and in quarantine. On Monday, he beamed into his show via a remote feed. He will do the same on Tuesday.

A total of four Fox News Media employees have tested positive for the virus, according to a Saturday memo from the network.

In the memo, C.E.O. Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace laid out the quarantine protocol after an additional employee tested positive. "On the advice of medical professionals, we have now made the determination that this employee’s direct co-workers/team self-quarantine for 14 days since last contact," they wrote. "In addition to taking every necessary precaution and following every protocol, we are deep cleaning all areas this employee was in contact with, in addition to the daily sanitizing and disinfecting that has been performed several times a day throughout all key areas of the building."

Claman joined Fox Business Network in 2007 from CNBC, where she spent nine years as a news anchor.

In addition to covering the business impact on her hour, Claman has also contributed to the Fox News Channel's coverage of the Coronavirus outbreak.

She's also posted original videos about the virus on her Twitter account.

Claman appears to have covered the virus fairly early in the cable news game, broadcasting segments about the spread on Jan. 21 and 22, according to a review.