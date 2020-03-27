Fox Business Network Parts Ways With Host Trish Regan

The primetime host had been benched two weeks ago, as part of a coronavirus-related resource reallocation.

Fox Business Network host Trish Regan will not be returning to the network, some two weeks after her primetime show was pulled amid what the network called "the demands of the evolving pandemic crisis coverage."

"Fox Business has parted ways with Trish Regan — we thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors," the network said in a statement Friday afternoon. "We will continue our reduced live primetime schedule for the foreseeable future in an effort to allocate staff resources to continuous breaking news coverage on the coronavirus crisis."

In a statement, Regan said: "I have enjoyed my time at Fox and now intend to focus on my family during these troubled times. I am grateful to my incredible team at Fox Business and for the many opportunities the network has provided me. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”

Regan hosted her last show Friday, March 13.

At the time, she gave no indication that she would soon be leaving the network.

"I want to let everyone know that Trish Regan Primetime is now on hiatus," she wrote on Twitter. "FBN has taken prudent steps to limit staffing levels and is prioritizing its coverage during market hours. I fully support this decision — we all must to do our part to keep our colleagues safe. #TrishRegan."

The network also announced at the same time that Lisa "Kennedy" Montgomery's show would go on hiatus as well.

Regan had not been expected to return to Fox Business Network following her abrupt benching.

A Fox Business Network employee told The Hollywood Reporter that members of her team had already been reassigned to other shows at the network.

While Regan's dismissive comments about the coronavirus got the most attention, Fox News Media stars Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Jeanine Pirro have also downplayed the severity of the virus and suggested that it was being politicized to hurt President Trump.