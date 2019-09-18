Fox Business Host Maria Bartiromo Signs Contract Extension

Bartiromo, one of President Trump's favorite television hosts, agreed to a new multiyear deal.

President Donald Trump will likely be pleased to hear the news that Fox News Media has inked business host Maria Bartiromo to a new multiyear contract extension. The financial terms of the deal were not announced.

"Maria Bartiromo has been a pioneer in business journalism for 30 years," Fox News C.E.O. Suzanne Scott said on Wednesday. "As the first journalist to report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, she has been a change agent throughout her entire career. Her exceptional insights and incredible work ethic have been of tremendous value to Fox Business and Fox News and we’re thrilled to have her continue anchoring each of her stellar programs for many more years to come.”

In a prepared statement, Bartiromo said: “Fox News and Fox Business have afforded me the opportunity to grow as a journalist and stretch myself in ways I’ve never imagined. I am so grateful for the opportunity and look forward to many more incredible years ahead.”

Bartiromo, who became a household name as CNBC's "Money Honey," joined the Fox News fray in 2014. She's interviewed President Trump and has emerged as a vocal supporter of his economic policies.

Currently, Bartiromo hosts Sunday Morning Futures on Fox News and two shows on Fox Business, the daily Mornings with Maria and the weekly Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.

Earlier this year, Fox News announced a contract extension for news anchor Bret Baier. In March 2018, the network announced an extension for Shepard Smith. And, in the fall of 2017, a multiyear deal with Chris Wallace was announced.

Last fall, following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Bartiromo drew criticism for scheduled appearance Saudi Arabia's Future of Investment Initiative conference. Fox Business ultimately dropped out as a media sponsor.