Fox Corp. Delays Return to Office Work for Non-Production Staff Until 2021

CEO Lachlan Murdoch told staff on Thursday that "non-production employees who have been working remotely will continue to do so for the remainder of the calendar year."

Amid a rise in confirmed coronavirus cases in multiple states in the U.S., Fox Corp. is postponing plans for a companywide return to its offices this fall.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch stated on Thursday that while he hopes TV production activities will "increase substantially" in the near term, non-production employees are not expected to return to the office in 2020.

The company, formed from assets not included in the sale of much of Rupert Murdoch's film and TV empire to Disney for $71.3 billion, includes Fox News, Fox Sports and Fox Entertainment, as well as local TV stations. The company's offices are headquartered at 1211 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan.

"While we understand the desire to return to our pre-coronavirus 'normal' and see our friends and colleagues in person, our approach to fully reopening facilities is guided by your health and safety," Murdoch wrote in a memo to staff on Thursday. "The rising rates of positive cases in areas where we have a significant presence coupled with evolving restrictions and best practices around the country are impacting and postponing our planned companywide return to work efforts this fall."

Murdoch later added: "While the needs of each business will vary over the next five months, we currently expect that those non-production employees who have been working remotely will continue to do so for the remainder of the calendar year.

The remote work move is in line with other large media companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 15, ViacomCBS chief Bob Bakish told employees that "we are assuming the majority of employees will not be returning to U.S. offices this year" at its brands including Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, BET and MTV and others. CNN chief Jeff Zucker has also indicated that many staffers won't return to offices until 2021.

