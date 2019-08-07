Fox Corp. Earnings Impress Post-Disney Sale

Fox Corp. earned 73 cents per share on $2.5 billion in revenue.

The slimmed-down Fox Corporation reported quarterly results that impressed Wall Street, causing shares of the Rupert Murdoch-controlled company to initially rise 3 percent in after-hours action on Wednesday.

Fox, which became a standalone publicly traded company on March 19, earned 73 cents per share on $2.5 billion in revenue, both of which exceeded the expectations of analysts as affiliate fees rose for its cable channels while overall advertising slipped a bit.

Fox's report comes a day after it paid an undisclosed price to acquire Bento Box Entertainment, the animation studio behind Bob's Burgers and the upcoming The Great North and Duncanville.

The Fox financials also comes a day after Disney reported lackluster earnings in its first full quarter since it purchased the Fox film and TV studio and many other of the former assets of what used to be known as 21st Century Fox, with Disney CEO Bob Iger blaming the acquisition for the disappointing results.

Fox said Wednesday that affiliate fees rose to $.1.4 billion from $1.3 billion in the same quarter last year while advertising sunk to $918 million from $977 million previously. Cable revenue rose to $1.3 billion from $1.27 billion while television rose to $1.18 billion from $1.12 billion.

Fox attributed a blip in advertising to lower political advertising along with less revenue generated by FIFA Women's World Cup compared with the men's tournament last year.

During a conference call with analysts, CEO Lachlan Murdoch talked up Fox Bet, a pint venture with The Stars Group that will roll out NFL betting before the start of the new season next month. He called Fox the NFL's "most significant" TV partner, including the broadcast of next year's Super Bowl.

Fox said affiliate fees rose 3 percent across all its networks but there were subscriber declines amid cord-cutting. Ad revenue took a hit despite increased sales digital sales for Fox News.

More to come.