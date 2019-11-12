Fox Corp. Hires Gary Ehrlich to Oversee Studio Lot

The exec will oversee operations at the lot in Century City.

Fox Corp. said Thursday it has rehired Gary Ehrlich to oversee operations at the Fox Studio Lot in Century City, which is owned by the Lachlan Murdoch-run company though largely used by Disney under a lease agreement.

Ehrlich had been executive vp of physical plants for U.S. concerts at Live Nation but, prior to that, spent three decades at Fox, most recently as executive vp at Fox Sports, where he oversaw ownership interests in sports teams and venues, including Dodger Stadium and the Staples Center.

In his new role as president and general manager for the Fox Studio Lot, he will report to Michael Biard, president of operations and distribution.

"I a delighted to welcome Gary back to the Fox family," Biard said. "His deep understanding of our business, exceptional leadership skills and vision for our iconic lot uniquely position hi to assume this role at this exiting time for Fox Corp."

While Disney's $71 billion acquisition of much of the former 21st Century Fox included its move and TV studio, it did not include the physical, 2-million-square-foot lot, hence Disney is leasing it for seven years.