Fox Corp. Tensions Reignite as Seth MacFarlane Rips Laura Ingraham's Virus Coverage

"I really cannot fathom that we produce content for the same corporation," the actor tweeted to the news personality.

Seth MacFarlane on Monday criticized Laura Ingraham over a tweet she sent concerning the novel coronavirus.

The Fox News personality shared a Washington Post story about when the economy could reasonably reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. She wrote along with the story, "The Washington Post is rooting for the shut down to continue indefinitely." Ingraham has more than 3.2 million followers.

The Family Guy creator took exception with what she said, responding, "I really cannot fathom that we produce content for the same corporation. Laura, that is an insane remark."

He continued, "Everyone wants this to end. The sane among us are only trying to follow the lead of responsible science with regard to the timing. Please use your platform more responsibly."

MacFarlane has more than 14.1 million followers.

This is far from the first time MacFarlane has spoken out against Fox News, and he has made jokes about the outlet and its personalities numerous times on Family Guy, which airs on Fox.