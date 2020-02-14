Fox, Cox Renew Affiliate Agreement

The deal will see four stations remain affiliates of the Fox broadcast network.

Fox Corp. and Cox Media Group have renewed the affiliation agreements for four of Cox’s local TV stations.

The deal will see WFXT in Boston, MA; WHBQ in Memphis, TN: WFOX in Jacksonville, FL; and KOKI in Tulsa, OK remain affiliates of the Fox broadcast network.

Terms of the renewal weren’t disclosed, but it will include carriage of the station’s local programming on streaming platforms like YouTube TV.

Cox acquired WXFT and WHBQ from Fox in 2014 in a station swap, giving Fox control of KTVU and KICU in the San Francisco Bay Area in return.