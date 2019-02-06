Fox Film Profit Rises, Driven by 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The company also posted a higher cable networks profit, but weaker TV results for the final quarter of 2018.

21st Century Fox reported lower underlying fiscal second-quarter earnings on Wednesday that exceeded Wall Street estimates in what is widely expected to be its final earnings report before its $71.3 billion sale to the Walt Disney Co.

Analysts expect the sale to wrap as early as this month as the last major hurdle is regulatory approval in Brazil, for which there is currently a March deadline. The companies have continued to say they expect to close the deal during the first half of 2019.

The company, led by executive co-chairmen Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch and CEO James Murdoch, reported adjusted quarterly earnings from continuing operations of $681 million, or 37 cents per share, compared with $771 million, or 42 cents per share in the year-ago period and the Wall Street consensus estimate of 32 cents. The company said the drop was mainly "due to lower equity earnings reflecting the absence of Sky contributions as a result of the sale of the investment in Sky" to Comcast in October.

When including the $10.8 billion pre-tax gain from the sale of Fox's 39 percent in European pay TV giant Sky to Comcast, quarterly earnings hit $11.55 billion, or $5.81 per share.

Quarterly segment operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA), another profitability metric, grew 9 percent to $1.57 billion, driven by "higher contributions reported at our cable network programming and filmed entertainment segments partially offset by lower contributions at the television segment," the company said.

Quarterly revenue of $8.50 billion was up 6 percent and in line with Wall Street expectations. The firm cited such drivers as higher advertising and affiliate revenue, as well as the box office success of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Fox's film unit grew its profit thanks to the success of that movie and lower expenses due to a smaller release slate. The company also lauded the home entertainment performance of The Greatest Showman as a key contributor.

Film unit OIBDA rose 47 percent to $193 million, while cable programming OIBDA rose 7 percent to $1.45 billion. Television unit OIBDA swung to a loss of $22 million after a year-ago profit of $56 million.

"Our company delivered another strong quarter of financial results, underpinned by distribution and advertising revenue increases at our domestic cable networks and broadcast businesses and the substantial gain on our sale of Sky," said executive chairmen Lachlan and Rupert Murdoch. "These results reflect our continued commitment to excellence in all aspects of our business. There has also been significant progress regarding the transaction with Disney and the spin-off of Fox Corporation ... Lastly, it is a fitting tribute that our film and television production businesses were recently recognized with industry leading Golden Globe wins and Academy Award nominations."

They added: "We have created durable businesses for the long term, and strong momentum as we near the creation of Fox Corporation and the combination with Disney.”