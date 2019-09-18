Fox Entertainment Adds New Talent Relations Head

Lisa Simpson, the publishing veteran not the cartoon, will run point for the newly independent network.

Fox Entertainment has named Lisa Simpson senior vice president of talent relations.

Most recently the executive director of special projects for Entertainment Weekly, InStyle and People, the publishing veteran will oversee the talent relations team for the newly independent network. (Fox lost a significant portion of its talent relations team in the wake of sister studio 20th TV moving over to Disney.)

“We are committed to the creative community, and to building a meaningful home for them,” said Fox Entertainment EVP of publicity and corporate communications Jean Guerin, to whom Simpson will report. “Lisa’s knowledge of – and experience in – this business makes her the perfect person to help us convey those messages. As we continue to elevate the talent experience here at FOX Entertainment, I’m so pleased to have Lisa join the team.”

Simpson’s addition is intended to provide strategic, personalized support to all of the company’s talent and their representatives. She’ll be charged with managing the integration of talent across all Fox Entertainment.

During her time in magazines, Simpson was responsible for determining event strategies, industry partnerships and strategic brand initiatives within the entertainment industry.