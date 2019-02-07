Fox Launches Indie Game Development Fund

The first title in the new program will be the puzzle game 'Etherborn.'

FoxNext Games, the video game development and publishing division of 20th Century Fox, is working to support indie game makers.

The company has launched a development fund to help independent game developers make their projects a reality. Specific details regarding the amount of funding for developers in the program was not revealed.

The first game to be released under the FoxNext indie banner will be Etherborn, an “experimental take on the puzzle genre” from developer Altered Matter. The game will have players navigate through an M.C. Escher-esque world with shifting gravity and changing perspectives as they are guided by an “ethereal voice” and will launch on PC and consoles this Spring. Additional titles in the program will be announced later in 2019.

FoxNext Games most recently announced Alien: Blackout, a mobile game that is due out in 2019, and also revealed plans for a massively multiplayer online shooter set in the Alien cinematic universe for PC and consoles. The latter game is being developed by subsidiary Cold Iron Studios. Other recent games released by FoxNext include mobile title Marvel Strike Force and the 2017 Xbox One and Windows game Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier.