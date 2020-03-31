Fox Nation Hosts Diamond and Silk Push Coronavirus Conspiracies: "Is This Being Deliberately Spread?"

The sisters are paid by Fox News Media to license a weekly show to the streaming service.

On Tuesday, the Fox News Media streaming service Fox Nation published a new episode of the weekly show Diamond and Silk, a day after the sister duo espoused numerous conspiracies about the novel coronavirus during a web video they broadcast.

While Diamond and Silk are not Fox News Media employees, the company pays them to license their weekly videos, making them something akin to contractors.

On Monday, the pair — Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson — made several questionable comments about the virus during an hour-and-10-minute- long "Chit Chat Live" broadcast.

"Silk" called New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo a "mofo" and accused him of "hoarding" ventilators.

"Diamond" cast doubt on how many New Yorkers have died from the virus, a tally that stands at 932 as of Tuesday morning.

"What I need to know is how many people have passed away in New York, and what I need to know is: who has the bodies?" she asked. "I need for somebody that does investigative work to call the morgues. To call the funeral homes. We need to know, because I don't trust anything else that comes out of his mouth now. ... Something's not right here. Something is off here."

"Silk" asked: "How is that you can go to the grocery store, but you can't go to work?"

After talking about the infected residents at retirement homes in Washington State and Maryland, "Diamond" asked: "Is this being deliberately spread? Look, I'm not being a conspiracy theorist, this is real, but I'm asking my own questions: What the hell is going on?"

The pair then took it one step further, questioning whether the exponential growth in the national death count was a product of media manipulation to hurt President Trump. "Something's off about this," "Diamond" said.

"In a matter of two weeks, over 1,000 people supposedly died from the coronavirus," "Silk" said. "In a two week's time period. ... My president said on March 24, Tuesday, this past week, my president said that he would love for America to be back up and running. At the time he said it, there was 25,489 case, with 307 deaths. Instantaneously, you had the media calling President Trump out. ... Me and you was talking, and I said, 'Now watch the number of deaths go up. Watch everything increase,' because they want to make it look bad in front of our eyes. Here it is, five days later, as of yesterday, it jumped from 25,480 up to 121,478 cases. It went from 307 deaths to 2,226 deaths in five days."

"Silk" also questioned the rapid spread of the virus in New Orleans, after Mardi Gras. "A month later, all of a sudden, kaboom," she said. "All of a sudden."

"Silk" said of the coronavirus: "This is something that was man-made. .... I think it's a little Deep State action going on behind the scenes. ... To me, this is something undercover. It is engineered."

Previously, Diamond and Silk caused headaches for Fox News Media by appearing in videos made by Donald Trump's election campaign and by whipping up crowds at his Make America Great Again live rallies.

Fox News Media has a ban on employees participating in campaign activities, hence the network's insistence that the hosts are not technically considered employees.

In May 2019, "Diamond" said in an appearance on the Fox News morning show Fox & Friends that Speaker Nancy Pelosi "always looks like she's a non-functioning alcoholic and she slurs her words."

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Fox News Media representatives for comment.