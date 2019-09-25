Fox News Anchor Bret Baier Calls for Restraint in Ukraine Reporting

The news anchor called out several news stories that have been written about President Donald Trump's call with the president of Ukraine: "We all should take a pause and look at what we are seeing in front of us."

Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2017 interview that reporters "have sometimes gone over their skiis" in covering President Donald Trump's administration, on Wednesday suggested caution about some of the early reporting on the president's call with the Ukrainian president.

A transcript of Trump's call with his Ukrainian counterpart in July was released Wednesday morning. "A lot of what we knew coming into today, before we saw the transcript, the reporting was off," Baier said.

Baier then compared the reporting on the Ukranian call, which has spurred an impeachment effort in Congress, to the media's coverage of the investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 election.

"My point is that we are in the same boat as we were at the beginning of the Russian investigation, where stories and things are said instead of facts being looked at first," he said. "We all should take a pause and look at what we are seeing in front of us."

The news anchor mentioned several stories that he argued have been disproven, including one that stemmed from the News Corp-owned Wall Street Journal, which reported on Saturday that Trump urged the Ukrainian president "about eight times to work with Rudy Giuliani on a probe that could hamper Mr. Trump’s potential 2020 opponent."

Baier also referenced a story published by The Washington Post on Tuesday afternoon, headlined "Acting director of national intelligence threatened to resign if he couldn’t speak freely before Congress on whistleblower complaint." Baier noted that the acting director of national intelligence quoted denied the story.

Baier's colleague, anchor Neil Cavuto, marveled at the speed of the Ukrainian call story. "This accelerates and accelerates," said Cavuto, to which he added, "And it won't stop."