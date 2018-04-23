Former Fox News Anchor Gretchen Carlson to Host A+E Documentary Specials

Carlson has officially found her next TV gig.

Early last month, former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson told The Hollywood Reporter that she'd lined up another television project that she wasn't yet at liberty to discuss. On Monday, it was announced that Carlson has signed an overall deal with A+E Networks that will see her create and host a series of documentary specials to air on Lifetime.

The first special will be called The Brave With Gretchen Carlson and "will focus on how Gretchen's courageous actions to confront the scourge of sexual harassment in the workplace has served as a catalyst for so many other women to say #MeToo," according to the announcement. The other two specials will focus on "inspirational stories of everyday Americans."

Carlson said in the announcement that she is "proud to partner with Lifetime to make change happen by presenting the heartbreaking, but previously untold, stories of everyday working women." She continued: "We need to shine a light on the predators and their enablers, rather than ostracizing and blacklisting the innocent victims whose dreams and careers have been destroyed."

Carlson's schedule is filling up. She's executive producing and starring in season two of the Epix show America Divided, and is also serving as chair of the Miss America Organization's board of directors.

"Gretchen has stood at the forefront of this powerful movement, risking her own career to protect all women," said A+E Originals vp Steve Ascher in a prepared statement. "She’s a trusted, courageous journalist and a tireless advocate for women from all walks of life."

Carlson's A+E Networks deal was first reported by Variety.