Fox News Apologizes For Graphic on Stock Market Gains After Killings and Civil Unrest

Following the widely criticized graphic airing on "Special Report with Bret Baier" on Friday, the hashtag #FoxNewsIsRacist began trending on social media.

Fox News Channel has apologized for displaying an on-screen graphic showing stock-market gains following assassinations and killings of black people.

The conservative cable television news channel issued the apology on Saturday after receiving criticism over the use of the on-screen chart during a Friday broadcast of "Special Report with Bret Baier."

The graphic displayed a bar graph to show the percentage of change in the S&P 500 one week after the following events: the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1968.; the acquittal of police officers who beat Rodney King in Los Angeles in 1991; the police shooting of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014; and George Floyd killed on May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis.

"The infographic used on FOX News Channel’s Special Report to illustrate market reactions to historic periods of civil unrest should have never aired on television without full context.We apologize for the insensitivity of the image & take this issue seriously," a statement from a FOX News spokesperson read.

Following the segment's airing, the graphic was widely criticized on social media and resulted in the hashtag #FoxNewsIsRacist. Bobby Rush, the Democratic representative from Illinois, tweeted on Friday the graphic "makes it clear that Fox News does not care about Black lives."

Other news outlets have also recently pointed out market reactions following episodes of civil unrest, including Bloomberg, CNBC, Fortune and The Wall Street Journal.