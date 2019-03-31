Fox News Apologizes After Chyron Calls El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras "3 Mexican Countries"

"We apologize for the error; it never should have happened," 'Fox & Friends' co-host Ed Henry said on-air later in the broadcast.

Fox News apologized on Sunday after a chyron incorrectly referred to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras as "three Mexican countries."

The graphic in question read "Trump Cuts U.S. Aid to 3 Mexican Countries," and appeared during a segment on Fox & Friends Sunday in which the hosts were discussing President Trump's recent declaration that he seeks to cut funding to those countries as their citizens are fleeing north and overwhelming U.S. resources at the border. The announcement comes as Trump threatens to shut down the U.S. border with Mexico overall over immigration, according to the Associated Press.

"We want to clarify and correct something that happened earlier in this show," co-host Ed Henry said later in the broadcast. "We had an inaccurate graphic on screen while talking about this very story. We just want to be clear, the funding is being cut off to the three Central American countries. We apologize for the error; it never should have happened."

People flocked to social media to point out the error, with the likes of NY Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling out the gaffe. "'3 Mexican Countries.' Just a reminder that these are the same folks who assert their superiority by belittling the intelligence and good faith of others," she tweeted.

See the error below.