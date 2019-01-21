Fox News Apologizes for Graphic Reporting That Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Died

"This was a technical error that emanated from the graphics team," the network said.

Fox News blamed a "technical error" for a graphic that appeared on screen Monday morning and reported the death of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is very much alive.

The graphic ran during the morning show Fox & Friends, showing a photo of the judge with the text "1933-2019."

"This was a technical error that emanated from the graphics team," a Fox News spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

The show's hosts also addressed the mistake: "In the meantime, we need to apologize," co-host Steve Doocy said. "At the beginning of [Ainsley Earhardt's] interview with the process, a technical error in the control room triggered a graphic of Ruth Bader Ginsberg with a date on it.... That was a mistake. That was an accident. We believe she is still at home recovering from surgery."

"We apologize. Big mistake," Earhardt said.

Ginsburg, 83, is recovering from lung surgery to treat cancerous nodules.