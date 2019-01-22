Fox News Anchor Bret Baier Recovering After Car Crash

The accident occurred while Baier and his family were returning from a ski trip in Montana.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier is recovering with his family after their car flipped while driving on icy roads in Montana on Monday morning.

The Baier family was returning to the airport after a ski trip in Montana when they suffered a "major car crash," he announced in a statement Tuesday.

"Thanks to a man driving by named Zach who stopped and helped, we were able to climb out of the flipped car," Baier said. "And thanks to the first responders and Montana Highway Patrol — we made it to the hospital quickly."

He continued: "We are very grateful to all of those who helped us out. My advice to everyone is to always wear your seatbelt and to count your blessings every day. I tweeted this out as we left the hospital banged up, but alive. — ‘Don’t take anything for granted — every day is a blessing and family is everything. It’s always good to remind yourself of that before something does it for you.’”

The accident was first revealed by Stephen Colbert on his Monday night show, as Baier was scheduled to guest on the show the following night.

"They were all in the hospital but they’re going to be OK," Colbert told his audience of Baier's family. "And, we just want to say: We hope you’re doing better. Bret’s message to everyone out there, is: They’re going to be okay, thank you for your thoughts and prayers for him and his family, and please, wear your seatbelt. It makes a difference.”

Megyn Kelly, Baier's former Fox News colleague, wished him well on Twitter. "@BretBaier has faced down plenty of life’s challenges with class, grit and a sense of humor, and he’ll undoubtedly do the same with this one," she said.