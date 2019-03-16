Fox News Calls Jeanine Pirro’s Absence "Internal Scheduling Matter" After Hijab Remarks

The sudden rescheduling arrives amid Pirro receiving backlash for her controversial comments about Muslim Congresswoman IIhan Omar.

Jeanine Pirro’s weekly Fox News Channel Program Justice with Judge Jeanine did not air Saturday night as regularly scheduled amid the host’s controversial comments about Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Despite having a usual broadcast slot time of 9 p.m., instead, Fox re-aired the documentary Scandalous: The Trial of William Kennedy Smith, according to the programming schedule listed on the network’s website.

Fox News would not comment on the exact reasoning behind Pirro's show being pulled, but, instead, a Fox News spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that they are "not commenting on internal scheduling matters."

Pirro, who hosts the Saturday night show, had drawn backlash for her comments that Rep. Omar is "Sharia-compliant" and has practiced "Sharia-adherence behavior" by wearing a hijab. "Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which is antithetical to the U.S. Constitution?" she had asked.

After receiving backlash, Pirro attempted to defend her statement, saying that she “did not call Rep. Omar un-American.” "My intention was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution," she said. She also invited Rep. Omar to be a guest on her show to "discuss all of the important issues facing America today."

Despite trying to ease the situation, Fox News spoke out to condemn Pirro’s comments, telling THR, "They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

Pirro's Saturday night show also recently lost at least four corporate advertisers in the wake of her comments.

After facing multiple sexual harassment claims in 2017, Fox News cut ties with longtime anchor Bill O'Reilly, resulting in The O’Reilly Factor being pulled off-air. Prior to its cancellation, the anchor’s show had also lost a number of advertisers.