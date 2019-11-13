Fox News' Chris Wallace Says Impeachment Testimony "Very Damaging" to Trump

"William Taylor was a very impressive witness and was very damaging to the president," the anchor said of Wednesday's impeachment hearing.

Chris Wallace, one of the most respected and senior news personalities at Fox News Channel, pronounced himself moved by Ambassador Bill Taylor's testimony at the first public impeachment hearing Wednesday morning.

“I think that William Taylor was a very impressive witness and was very damaging to the president," Wallace said on air.

The Fox News Sunday host said that Taylor's testimony was "very nonpolitical" and was backed up by "very copious notes" he took on key actions that related to U.S. policy toward Ukraine and the president's conduct.

"The only thing he talked about was a strong feeling that it was in the U.S. national security interests to support Ukraine in the fight against Russia," Wallace said. "But, he certainly wasn’t taking any partisan position.”

On a lighter note, Wallace said of Taylor, "It also doesn't hurt that he has a voice like Edward R. Murrow. He's a pretty impressive presence up there."

Fox News host Dana Perino, also a key part of the network's impeachment hearing coverage, said: "I agree with what’s been said so far, especially about the credibility and sincerity of the witnesses, especially Bill Taylor, who spoke the most."

Perino suggested that Republicans try to find some "common ground" with Taylor "rather than to beat him up."

The network faced some criticism Wednesday for onscreen graphics that played during the opening statement of House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff.

Network viewers were told that "Trump has repeatedly implied that Schiff has committed treason" and that "GOP wants Schiff to testify about contacts with whistle-blower."

The on-air graphics were more favorable to Ranking Member Devin Nunes, some said.