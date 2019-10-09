Fox News Cuts Ties With Trump Lawyer Trey Gowdy

The network hired the former congressman at the beginning of the year.

As a former high-profile member of the House of Representatives, Trey Gowdy was a big hire for Fox News, which hired him earlier this year as a contributor.

But, as Gowdy joins President Trump's team as an outside legal counsel, the network is separating from him.

On Wednesday, a Fox News spokesperson sent a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that read, "Trey Gowdy has been terminated and is no longer a contributor."

Anchor Melissa Francis announced the president's appointment and mentioned to viewers that Gowdy "was" a Fox News contributor.

The network had not responded to two THR requests for comments about Gowdy's status when it was first reported Tuesday that Gowdy was in talks to join the president's outside legal team, as he faces an impeachment inquiry.

Axios reported Wednesday morning that Gowdy "is expected to appear on TV to advocate on behalf of the president."

Television networks covet former politicians to provide on-air analysis as contributors, but generally cut ties with them if they re-enter the political fray.