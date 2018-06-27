Former Fox News Exec Bill Shine Close to Being Named White House Comms Director

Shine, who resigned from the network in May 2017, would replace the departed Hope Hicks.

Bill Shine, who resigned as co-president of Fox News in May 2017, is expected to be named Donald Trump's White House communications director.

The New York Times, citing two sources on Wednesday afternoon, reported that Shine has met with Trump about the position and has been offered the job.

Shine would join a White House press shop that has lacked a communications director since early campaign aide Hope Hicks left the White House in late March. The role was briefly filled in the summer of 2017 by Anthony Scaramucci, who lasted 11 days.

Scaramucci put in a kind word for Shine and said he hopes gets the gig. "He's terrific," The Mooch told The Hollywood Reporter.

Shine, a Fox News original, denied allegations that he helped cover up allegations of sexual harassment lodged against his former boss, the late Roger Ailes.

Shine has been rumored as a potential White House appointee since at least last summer, when the Times reported that Shine had discussed a position on the White House communications team.

His candidacy is said to have been boosted by Fox News host Sean Hannity, who is close to the president and has strongly supported Shine in public.

Discussing the reports about Shine on his radio show on Wednesday, Hannity said, "If that's true, I think it would be great because he's great at his job and he's one of the smartest people I've ever known and one of the nicest people I've ever known." (Hannity also mocked a reporter who emailed him for comment about Shine and any role he played in the process.)

At Fox News, Shine ran programming, a role that went to his former deputy Suzanne Scott, who was recently upped to chief executive of the network.

Media Matters for America, a left-leaning media watchdog and prominent critic of Fox News, put out a statement from the organization's president criticizing the pick.