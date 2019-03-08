Former Fox News Executive Bill Shine Resigns From Trump Administration

He joined the White House in June 2018 to serve as the president's communications director.

Former Fox News co-president Bill Shine has abruptly resigned from his position as President Donald Trump's communications director. No reason was given for his departure.

"Serving President Trump and this country has been the most rewarding experience of my entire life," Shine said in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday morning. "To be a small part of all this president has done for the American people has truly been an honor. I’m looking forward to working on President Trump’s reelection campaign and spending more time with my family.”

Trump praised Shine, who served as an assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications, in a statement. "Bill Shine has done an outstanding job working for me and the administration" the president said. "We will miss him in the White House, but look forward to working together on the 2020 presidential campaign, where he will be totally involved. Thank you to Bill and his wonderful family!”

Shine, who resigned from Fox News in May 2017, is not totally leaving the Trump orbit. "Bill continues to support President Trump and his agenda and will serve as senior advisor to the 2020 re-election campaign," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said that Shine "has been an asset of invaluable importance to this West Wing." He added, "I have enjoyed working with him and witnessing firsthand his unmatched talent, expertise and skills. I am grateful that he will continue to be an important member of team Trump. I look forward to all of his future contributions."

Shine offered his resignation to President Trump on Thursday evening, according to the White House. His departure was unexpected.

The longtime cable news executive attended the annual Conservative Political Action Conference with his wife, Darla, last week, though he would not be interviewed by reporters.

"Bill Shine has been a great leader on our team and someone we have all loved working with every day," Sanders said on Friday. "He has brought a tremendous amount of talent and expertise to the administration. Bill has become a real friend and his generosity and his passion for our country will be sorely missed. It is a big loss for the White House, but a huge gain for the president’s re-election campaign.”

Shine's tenure at the White House has been somewhat controversial and has drawn more attention to the close relationship between Fox News and the Trump administration, which crescendoed in a lengthy story in The New Yorker this week that precipitated the Democratic National Committee's decision to exclude the network from hosting a 2020 primary debate.

The terms of Shine's departure from Fox News have also complicated his role. Under the separation agreement, which was revealed in a financial disclosure form provided to THR in November, Shine received $3.5 million from 21st Century Fox last year and will do so again in 2019, overlapping with his public service for the Trump administration.

With Shine's departure, the White House will once again lack a communications director, a position that has been filled in the past two years by Mike Duebke, Hope Hicks and Anthony Scaramucci (very briefly).