Fox News Gets In On Former Politician Hiring Spree, Adds Trey Gowdy

The network hired the former South Carolina congressman a day after CBS News hired Jeff Flake.

Fox News, which has lagged behind competitor CNN in hiring up ex-politicians as on-air contributors, said on Wednesday that it has landed former Republican congressman Trey Gowdy to offer analysis during daytime and primetime programming.

As the former chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Gowdy is a high-profile hire for the network.

The announcement came one day after CBS News introduced former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake as the network's latest political contributor. Flake, who also retired after the end of the 115th Congress, will work on a series of stories about attempts to find "common ground" in the country.

The major cable and broadcast networks have been scooping up politicians left and right in the last few weeks, seeking to stock up on well-connected veterans in advance of the 2020 presidential election. For the contributors, the jobs give them massive, national platforms as they seek to remain in the public eye while pondering their future and make headlines discussing the news of the day.

CNN has led the way in political hiring, adding former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and former House members Luis Gutierrez and Mia Love as on-air, paid contributors.

Former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill recently signed on as a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

Kasich has been floated as a potential Republican challenger to President Trump, adding a degree of newsworthiness to his commentary on the network. Flake elected to formally rule out a 2020 primary challenge during his first appearance as a CBS News employee on Tuesday.