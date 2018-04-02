Fox News Head Backs Laura Ingraham, Says Host Will Return to Air After Break

The cable news outlet's co-president Jack Abernethy said the network won't be "censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts."

On Monday afternoon, Fox News made a strong show of support for embattled primetime host Laura Ingraham, who lost a slate of advertisers after a tweet she sent last Wednesday that appeared to mock Parkland, Florida, student and gun control activist David Hogg.

Ingraham is off this week for a pre-planned Easter vacation with her family, though some have wondered whether she will return to the air next week. Fox News co-president Jack Abernethy said she will.

"We cannot and will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts," Abernethy said in a statement. "We look forward to having Laura Ingraham back hosting her program next Monday when she returns from spring vacation with her children."

More than a dozen corporate advertisers cut ties with Ingraham's show late last week after her decision to tweet an article mocking Hogg for getting rejected from four colleges he applied to. The advertiser defections began Thursday, picked up steam Friday and continued into the weekend, with pharmaceutical company Bayer saying Saturday that it would stop advertising on Ingraham's primetime show.

Ingraham, who rose to prominence as a conservative radio host, apologized for the tweet, but Hogg said he did not accept her apology because, he said, it was done to keep her show's advertisers on board.

Bill O'Reilly, the former Fox News host who left the network last spring after advertisers backed away from his show, blamed the campaign to target Ingraham's advertisers on "powerful, shadowy radical groups who want Laura Ingraham off the air." O'Reilly said he plans to delve into the matter on his Monday night online broadcast.