Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro Loses at Least 3 Advertisers Amid Backlash

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro's Saturday night show has already lost at least three corporate advertisers after she said on her March 9 broadcast that Muslim congresswoman Ilhan Omar is "Sharia-compliant" because she wears a traditional hijab head covering.

Letgo, an online marketplace for selling used items that advertised on Saturday's episode of Justice w/ Judge Jeanine, will not run ads on her show again.

"We absolutely condemn Ms. Pirro’s comments, which are offensive and completely contrary to our values," a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday afternoon. "We are in the process of ensuring our ads will no longer run during her show."

Personal finance company NerdWallet, which also advertised on Saturday's show, told THR on Monday that it is stopping: "We're no longer advertising on this show and don't have plans to in the future." (The company also pulled ads from Tucker Carlson's show in December 2018, after he said that immigration makes America "dirtier.")

Later on Monday, Novo Nordisk, which advertises the diabetes medicine Ozempic on Pirro's show, said it is "pausing" the campaign. "At Novo Nordisk, we advertise across many cable networks to raise awareness of our medicines and the disease they treat," the company said. "We respect each person’s right to express their thinking and beliefs, however, we are reevaluating our advertising on this program at this time.”

Fox News "strongly" condemned Pirro's comments in a rare statement on Sunday night, saying that "they do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.” (The company's statement is unchanged for this story.)

Pirro, in her own statement, denied that she called Omar "un-American," adding, "My intention was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution."

She also invited Omar to appear on a show. When asked if the congresswoman would take up on her offer, a spokesperson for Omar did not respond.

Carlson's show is also facing renewed backlash from advertisers after the progressive advocacy group Media Matters published transcripts and audio of offensive comments he made during radio show appearances between 2006 and 2011.

SHEEX, a bedding and sleepwear company that has long been one of Carlson's biggest advertisers, announced on Tuesday that it will no run ads on his show. "Our advertising placement should never be construed as an endorsement of the views of any individual, program content, or network," the company said. "However, due to the inappropriate statements of Tucker Carlson that have recently come to light, SHEEX has made the decision to cease advertising on his television program, Tucker Carlson Tonight."