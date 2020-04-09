Fox News Host Jedediah Bila Recovering From Coronavirus

"I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry," the 'Fox and Friends' weekend host wrote on Instagram.

Jedediah Bila, who co-hosts the weekend edition of the Fox News morning show Fox and Friends, announced on Thursday afternoon that she is recovering after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Her husband is also recovering from the virus, she said.

"I know I’ve been a little MIA," she wrote on Instagram. "I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19. I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry."

Bila, a former co-host of ABC's The View, said: "This is a crazy time in the world, full of so much anxiety and fear. I’ve learned so much this past week and done so much thinking. Know that I’m sending love, peace, and good energy from my family to yours. I’ll be sharing more in coming weeks. Thank you for your messages. I love and miss you all."

Bila is at least the third cable news host who has contracted the virus. CNN anchors Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin are also still recovering after testing positive.

"So glad you're on the mend - and feeling better," Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean told Bila. "Sending so much love, strength, prayers and hugs too. xoxoxo."

"So sorry to hear @JedediahBila," Fox News anchor Heather Childers wrote. "Thankful you & your husband are on the mend & thank goodness little Hartley is ok!! Sending you all prayer."

At least seven Fox News Media employees have tested positive for the virus, after the network announced this week that a Washington, D.C.-based employee is hospitalized for the virus.