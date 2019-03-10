Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Addresses Offensive Radio Comments

“Media Matters caught me saying something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago," he said in part.

Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson is not apologizing for a slate of offensive comments he made many years ago during appearances on a shock jock radio show.

The comments were dug up and published by Media Matters for America, a progressive activist group that critically covers Fox News.

“Media Matters caught me saying something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago," Carlson said in a Sunday night statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter. "Rather than express the usual ritual contrition, how about this: I’m on television every weeknight live for an hour. If you want to know what I think, you can watch. Anyone who disagrees with my views is welcome to come on and explain why.”

During the appearances transcribed by Media Matters, Carlson described TV host Alexis Stewart as "extremely cunty" and said that Britney Spears and Paris Hilton are "two of the biggest white whores in America."

Many of the comments were made while Carlson worked for MSNBC, though some occurred after he joined Fox News as a contributor in 2009.

During a 2010 radio appearance, Carlson said of Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, "I feel sorry for unattractive women. I mean it’s nothing they did. You know, she didn’t. Nobody deserves that."

The Fox News host said back in 2006 that it "gets women going" when men argue with them. "If you're talking to a feminist, and she's given you, 'Well, men really need to be more sensitive,' [say] no, actually, men don't need to be more sensitive," he said at the time. "You just need to be quiet and kind of do what you're told."

Media Matters has aggressively chronicled Carlson's nightly commentary and covered the dozens of major corporate advertisers that have left his show. "We cannot and will not allow voices like Tucker Carlson to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts from the likes of Moveon.org, Media Matters and Sleeping Giants," his employer said back in December.