Fox News Host Tucker Carlson's Home Targeted by Anti-Fascist Protesters

Activists approached the Washington, D.C.-area residence of the star host.

Protesters targeted the Washington, D.C., home of Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night, ringing the door bell and chanting, "Racist scumbag, leave town!"

An anti-fascist group called Smash Racism DC announced the protest in a video posted late Wednesday: "BREAKING. Activists ring doorbell, hold protest at the Washington DC area home of @TuckerCarlson, racist, sexist, bigoted FOX News personality. So far no one has opened the door."

“Tucker Carlson, we will fight!" the protesters chanted. "We know where you sleep at night!”

Carlson, one of the network's biggest stars, has previously been targeted by activists. In a podcast last month, the host said he can't dine out at restaurants anymore (except for one) because people keep yelling obscenities at him.

According to a local police report provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Carlson's wife called police after hearing a loud banging on the door.

"MPD arrived on scene and found a group of approximately 20 people," the Metropolitan Police Department said. "It was discovered that unknown persons spray painted an anarchy symbol on the driveway. There were also signs left on the vehicles parked in the driveway as well as a sign left on the front door of the home."

Last month, the group accosted Texas Sen. Ted Cruz at a restaurant for his support of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, chanting "We believe survivors!" until he left the establishment.

On Wednesday night, several hours after the incident, Twitter suspended the group's account, which had posted an image that included Carlson's address.

The Fox News host has been criticized and accused of stoking fear about illegal immigration, including his commentary on the Central American caravan currently trekking through Mexico on its way to the U.S.

Carlson gave an interview to The Washington Post to discuss the incident. "It wasn’t a protest. It was a threat,” he said. “They weren’t protesting anything specific that I had said. They weren’t asking me to change anything. They weren’t protesting a policy or advocating for legislation. ... They were threatening me and my family and telling me to leave my own neighborhood in the city that I grew up in.”

Fox News public relations would not comment on the incident on Wednesday, but released a statement from CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace on Thursday.

"The incident that took place at Tucker’s home last night was reprehensible,” the two said in their statement. “The violent threats and intimidation tactics toward him and his family are completely unacceptable. We as a nation have become far too intolerant of different points of view. Recent events across our country clearly highlight the need for a more civil, respectful, and inclusive national conversation. Those of us in the media and in politics bear a special obligation to all Americans, to find common ground.”

In early October, Fox News morning host Brian Kilmeade was trailed and filmed by two comedians while commuting in New York City, an incident he discussed with THR.

6:32 a.m. Updated with information from Metropolitan Police Department.

10:35 a.m. Updated with statement from Fox News executives