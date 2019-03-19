Fox News Streaming Hosts Diamond & Silk Appear In Trump Campaign Video

The duo are not shy about their support for the president, but it's unusual for a cable news company's hosts to appear in a campaign video.

Diamond & Silk, who host a weekly show on the Fox News streaming platform Fox Nation, appeared on a video produced by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and published on his Facebook page on Monday.

The duo were interviewed by Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, who is a senior advisor to his 2020 campaign. The broadcast is dubbed "The Real News" and is taped in Manhattan's Trump Tower.

A Fox News spokesperson said the duo are not employees of the network: "Diamond & Silk license short weekly videos to Fox Nation – they are not Fox News contributors or employees. When they appear on FNC and FBN, they do so as guests."

Lara Trump, in the interview, suggested that Diamond & Silk are supportive of the president's re-election bid, after the two rallied on his behalf during the 2016 election. (They were paid by the Trump campaign as reimbursement for a travel expense.)

"We've been together for a long time," she said. "We fought together in 2016. We've got another fight coming up in 2020. ... You guys do so much to support him."

Diamond & Silk are not shy about their support of the president, but it's unusual for a cable news company's hosts to appear on a political campaign video.

On Nov. 6, after primetime host Sean Hannity appeared with the president at a Make America Great Again rally, Fox News said in a statement that the network "does not condone any talent participating in campaign events."

Fox News also pushed back in September 2016, when Hannity appeared in a pro-Trump political video that was published by his campaign. "We were not aware of Sean Hannity participating in a promotional video and he will not be doing anything along these lines for the remainder of the election season,” a spokesperson said at a time.

An executive familiar with the network said that the duo appearing on a Trump campaign video while hosting for Fox News is "one of those borderline things." But, he added, "Of course they shouldn't go on a campaign-produced show."

Fox News announced the deal with Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson in a Nov. 26 press release. "Diamond & Silk have proven to have cultivated a significant fan base and we are thrilled to have them be a part of Fox Nation," executive John Finley said at the time.

The network's announcement noted that Diamond & Silk are "known for their viral videos in support of President Trump."

The "Real News" video was highly complimentary of the president. "The good news, though, guys, is despite all that they throw at President Trump, despite all the nonsense out there, daily attacks against him, he is doing an incredible job," Lara Trump said. "He is doing an amazing job," Diamond replied.

Tuesday, 2:22 p.m.: Updated with comment from Fox News